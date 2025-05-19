← Company Directory
Volvo Car
Volvo Car Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Sweden package at Volvo Car totals SEK 748K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Volvo Car's total compensation packages.

Gothenburg, VG, Sweden
SEK 748K
hidden
SEK 698K
SEK 0
SEK 49.7K
2-4 Years
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Volvo Car?

SEK 1.65M

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Volvo Car in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,354,201. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Volvo Car for the Product Manager role in Sweden is SEK 831,694.

