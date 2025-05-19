← Company Directory
Volvo Car
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Volvo Car Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Sweden package at Volvo Car totals SEK 660K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Volvo Car's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Volvo Car
Data Scientist
hidden
Total per year
SEK 660K
Level
-
Base
SEK 609K
Stock (/yr)
SEK 0
Bonus
SEK 50.7K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Volvo Car?

SEK 1.65M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SEK 309K+ (sometimes SEK 3.09M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Volvo Car in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 965,612. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Volvo Car for the Data Scientist role in Sweden is SEK 656,805.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Volvo Car

Related Companies

  • Arrival
  • SIXT
  • Truecaller
  • Fisker
  • General Motors
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources