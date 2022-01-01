← Company Directory
Vidyard
Vidyard Salaries

Vidyard's salary ranges from $47,902 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $123,213 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vidyard. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Software Engineer
Median $99.3K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $72.5K
Marketing
$47.9K

Product Designer
$68.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$123K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vidyard is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $123,213. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vidyard is $72,466.

