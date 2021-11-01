← Company Directory
Top Hat
Top Hat Salaries

Top Hat's salary ranges from $65,920 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success at the low-end to $157,681 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Top Hat. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $118K
Business Analyst
$95.4K

Business Development
$82.3K
Customer Success
$65.9K
Data Science Manager
$112K
Data Scientist
$70.4K
Human Resources
$158K
Product Manager
$73.3K
Recruiter
$77.7K
Sales
$72.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Top Hat is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,681. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Top Hat is $82,298.

