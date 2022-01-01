Toptal Salaries

Company Directory
Toptal's salary ranges from $56,912 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in United Arab Emirates at the low-end to $248,750 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Toptal. Last updated: 7/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $78K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Operations
$149K
Data Analyst
$70.4K
Data Science Manager
$249K
Data Scientist
$56.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Management Consultant
$167K
Product Designer
$103K
Product Manager
$151K
Recruiter
$96.5K
Sales
$68.7K
Sales Engineer
$79.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$119K
Solution Architect
$103K
Technical Program Manager
$212K
The highest paying role reported at Toptal is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Toptal is $102,900.

