Housecall Pro
Housecall Pro Salaries

Housecall Pro's salary ranges from $80,595 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $156,215 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Housecall Pro. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Product Designer
Median $130K

UX Designer

Software Engineer
Median $106K
Product Manager
Median $150K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

Data Analyst
$80.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$156K
The highest paying role reported at Housecall Pro is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,215. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Housecall Pro is $130,000.

