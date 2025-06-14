Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at Toptal totals R$445K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$452K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Toptal's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Senior Software Engineer
R$445K
R$445K
R$0
R$0
Lead Software Engineer
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
