The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Vidyard totals CA$139K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vidyard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025
What is the highest Software Engineer salary at Vidyard in Canada?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Vidyard in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$155,397. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Vidyard Software Engineer employees get paid in Canada?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vidyard for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$128,328.