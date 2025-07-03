Company Directory
Vidyard
Vidyard Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Vidyard totals CA$139K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vidyard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025

Median Package
Vidyard
Software Engineer
Kitchener, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$139K
Level
Base
CA$139K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
CA$224K

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Vidyard in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$155,397. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vidyard for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$128,328.

