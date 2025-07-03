The median Product Manager compensation in Canada package at Vidyard totals CA$101K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vidyard's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/3/2025
What is the highest Product Manager salary at Vidyard in Canada?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Vidyard in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$158,597. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Vidyard Product Manager employees get paid in Canada?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vidyard for the Product Manager role in Canada is CA$101,453.