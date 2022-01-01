← Company Directory
Vercel
Vercel Salaries

Vercel's salary ranges from $114,425 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $244,800 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vercel. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $205K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $210K
Recruiter
$114K

Software Engineering Manager
$245K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Vercel, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vercel is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $244,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vercel is $207,500.

