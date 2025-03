Vectary is a 3D design and AR software company that aims to make 3D content design accessible and web-ready. Their platform allows designers to create interactive and visually stunning experiences that inspire, educate, and entertain. They provide unique features for interactions, branding, and web embedding, eliminating the barriers to 3D and AR content creation. Led by two entrepreneurs, Vectary has received seed round investments from Blue Yard Capital in 2016 and from EQT Ventures in 2020.