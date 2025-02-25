Software Engineer compensation in United States at Vanta ranges from $224K per year for L3 to $334K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $246K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vanta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$224K
$155K
$68.6K
$0
L4
$334K
$187K
$144K
$3.3K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Vanta, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
