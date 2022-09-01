← Company Directory
Vanta
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Vanta Salaries

Vanta's salary ranges from $104,475 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $881,570 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vanta. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $223K
L4 $334K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
Median $123K
Recruiter
Median $125K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Business Analyst
$104K
Data Scientist
$269K
Human Resources
$121K
Product Designer
$166K
Product Manager
$174K
Project Manager
$136K
Sales
$216K
Software Engineering Manager
$882K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Vanta, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vanta is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $881,570. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vanta is $169,975.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Vanta

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Pinterest
  • Amazon
  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources