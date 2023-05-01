Vagaro is a business management platform and online marketplace for the beauty, fitness, and wellness industries. It has over 178,000 service professionals across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia. The platform allows for online bookings, scheduling, marketing campaigns, and payment processing. Consumers can search and book wellness services on any device. In 2020, over 76 million appointments were booked through Vagaro. The company is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, and is rapidly growing. They are currently hiring.