Software Engineer compensation in United States at USAA ranges from $91K per year for Software Engineer III to $225K per year for Software Engineer Staff. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $129K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for USAA's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer III
$91K
$82.1K
$147
$8.8K
Software Engineer II
$115K
$103K
$0
$12.1K
Software Engineer I
$137K
$122K
$0
$14.9K
Senior Software Engineer
$158K
$142K
$1.2K
$14.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
