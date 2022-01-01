Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance 2X base salary

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

Gym On-Site Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Tuition Reimbursement They'll pay for up to $10K worth of tuition every year

Donation Match Offered by employer

Disability Insurance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Egg freezing

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 25 days

Dental Insurance Delta Dental PPO Plan and DeltaCare USA DHMO

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) You can contribute from $130 to $2,750 for for dental and vision expenses.

Vision Insurance Vision Service Plan offers annual eye exams, eyeglass frames and lenses and contact lenses at discounted rates.

Health Insurance PCA (Personal Care Account). USAA contributes $750 for you only, $1,500 for you and 1 dependent, 2250 for you and 2+ dependents.

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

Bereavement Leave From 3 to 10 days

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Remote Work Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

401k 200% match on the first 8% of base salary