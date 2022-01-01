← Company Directory
USAA
USAA Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $23,400

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Life Insurance

    2X base salary

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Disability Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    25 days

  • Dental Insurance

    Delta Dental PPO Plan and DeltaCare USA DHMO

  • Vision Insurance

    Vision Service Plan offers annual eye exams, eyeglass frames and lenses and contact lenses at discounted rates.

  • Health Insurance

    PCA (Personal Care Account). USAA contributes $750 for you only, $1,500 for you and 1 dependent, 2250 for you and 2+ dependents.

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Roth 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    You can contribute from $130 to $2,750 for for dental and vision expenses.

  • 401k $19,200

    200% match on the first 8% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    They'll pay for up to $10K worth of tuition every year

  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

