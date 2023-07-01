← Company Directory
U.S. Stem Cell
    About

    U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing and commercializing autologous cellular therapies for heart damage, vascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Their lead products include MyoCell and AdipoCell, which are therapies for chronic heart failure and acute myocardial infarction. They also have a product development pipeline and offer training, cell collection, and storage services. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

    http://us-stemcell.com
    1999
    31
    $0-$1M
