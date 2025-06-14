← Company Directory
University of Waterloo
University of Waterloo Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Canada package at University of Waterloo totals CA$58.2K per year.

Median Package
company icon
University of Waterloo
Graduate Research Assistant
Waterloo, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$58.2K
Level
Entry Level
Base
CA$58.2K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at University of Waterloo?

CA$223K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at University of Waterloo in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$86,377. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Waterloo for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$58,181.

