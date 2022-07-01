← Company Directory
TruRating
    About

    We're changing the way the world gains insight. Our innovative, multichannel feedback solution at checkout enables businesses to easily track how customers feel against how much they spend, thereby understanding the consumer experience at an unprecedented level. Our real-time insights and industry-leading response rates give merchants the confidence they need to make decisions that will absolutely transform their business. Working with the biggest payment companies in the world, we’ve collected millions of ratings for our customers, which range from the largest global retailers to e-commerce sites and local restaurants. Founded in 2014, and with offices in London, Atlanta and Sydney, we’re expanding rapidly and always on the lookout for new talent across the globe.

    http://www.trurating.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    75
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

