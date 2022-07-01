← Company Directory
TripleLift
TripleLift Salaries

TripleLift's salary ranges from $17,346 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $235,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TripleLift. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $235K
Business Operations
$17.3K

Data Scientist
$135K
Financial Analyst
$76.5K
Sales
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$193K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TripleLift is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $235,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TripleLift is $134,636.

