TripleLift is a technology company rooted at the intersection of creative and media. Its mission is to make advertising better for everyone — content owners, advertisers and consumers — by reinventing ad placement one medium at a time. With direct inventory sources, diverse product lines, and creative designed for scale using our patented Computer Vision technology, TripleLift is driving the next generation of programmatic advertising from desktop to television. As of January 2020, TripleLift recorded four years of consecutive growth of greater than 70 percent, and in 2019 added more than 150 jobs across its locations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. TripleLift is a Business Insider Hottest AdTech Company, Inc. Magazine 5000, Crain's New York Fast 50, and Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Find out more information about how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.