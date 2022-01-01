← Company Directory
Trend Micro
Trend Micro Salaries

Trend Micro's salary ranges from $17,022 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Taiwan at the low-end to $182,085 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Trend Micro. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Engineer $33.4K
Senior Engineer $41.5K
Staff Engineer $57K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $34K
Business Analyst
$27.6K

Business Development
$182K
Customer Service
$64.8K
Data Analyst
$99.5K
Human Resources
$17K
Marketing
$39.8K
Product Designer
$89.6K
Product Manager
$46.6K
Sales
$116K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$44.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$78.3K
Solution Architect
$43.2K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Trend Micro is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $182,085. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trend Micro is $45,309.

