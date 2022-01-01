Monolithic Power Systems Salaries

Company Directory
Monolithic Power Systems's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Venezuela at the low-end to $198,500 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Monolithic Power Systems. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
Median $199K
Electrical Engineer
$198K
Mechanical Engineer
$97.9K

Product Designer
$80.4K
Sales Engineer
$83.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Monolithic Power Systems is Hardware Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $198,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monolithic Power Systems is $97,923.

