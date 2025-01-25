← Company Directory
Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in United States package at Monolithic Power Systems totals $240K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monolithic Power Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Monolithic Power Systems
Staff Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$240K
Level
-
Base
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$60K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Monolithic Power Systems?

Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Monolithic Power Systems in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $450,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monolithic Power Systems for the Hardware Engineer role in United States is $210,000.

