Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Venezuela at Monolithic Power Systems ranges from VES 3.09M to VES 4.39M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monolithic Power Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

VES 3.5M - VES 3.99M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
VES 3.09MVES 3.5MVES 3.99MVES 4.39M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Monolithic Power Systems?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Monolithic Power Systems in Venezuela sits at a yearly total compensation of VES 4,394,981. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monolithic Power Systems for the Product Designer role in Venezuela is VES 3,091,385.

