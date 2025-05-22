← Company Directory
Trend Micro
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Trend Micro Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Trend Micro ranges from NT$998K per year for Engineer to NT$2.35M per year for Sr. Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.11M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trend Micro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer
(Entry Level)
NT$998K
NT$968K
NT$0
NT$29.9K
Senior Engineer
NT$1.25M
NT$1.17M
NT$21.2K
NT$61.2K
Staff Engineer
NT$1.75M
NT$1.62M
NT$78.6K
NT$48.4K
Sr. Staff Engineer
NT$2.35M
NT$2.17M
NT$162K
NT$13.6K
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

NT$5.01M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NT$939K+ (sometimes NT$9.39M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Trend Micro?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Trend Micro in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,346,057. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trend Micro for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,065,383.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Trend Micro

Related Companies

  • NEC
  • Monolithic Power Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Sprinklr
  • HireRight
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources