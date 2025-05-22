Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Trend Micro ranges from NT$998K per year for Engineer to NT$2.35M per year for Sr. Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.11M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trend Micro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineer
NT$998K
NT$968K
NT$0
NT$29.9K
Senior Engineer
NT$1.25M
NT$1.17M
NT$21.2K
NT$61.2K
Staff Engineer
NT$1.75M
NT$1.62M
NT$78.6K
NT$48.4K
Sr. Staff Engineer
NT$2.35M
NT$2.17M
NT$162K
NT$13.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title