Trend Micro
Trend Micro Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Trend Micro totals NT$1.36M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trend Micro's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Trend Micro
Security Analyst
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$1.36M
Level
-
Base
NT$1.29M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$66.7K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Trend Micro sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,502,441. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trend Micro for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is NT$1,293,055.

Other Resources