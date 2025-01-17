Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Trade Republic ranges from €89.9K per year for Software Engineer II to €140K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €98.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trade Republic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€89.9K
€88.7K
€0
€1.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€108K
€108K
€0
€0
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Trade Republic, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
