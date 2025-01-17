← Company Directory
Trade Republic
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Trade Republic Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Trade Republic ranges from €89.9K per year for Software Engineer II to €140K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €98.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trade Republic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Graduate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer I
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer II
€89.9K
€88.7K
€0
€1.3K
Senior Software Engineer
€108K
€108K
€0
€0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Trade Republic, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Site Reliability Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Analytics Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Trade Republic in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €140,487. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trade Republic for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €98,069.

Other Resources