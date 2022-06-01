← Company Directory
Tines
Tines Salaries

Tines's salary ranges from $90,007 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Ireland at the low-end to $320,888 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tines. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $90K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
$146K
Sales
$321K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tines is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $320,888. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tines is $145,925.

