Tines
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Tines Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Ireland package at Tines totals €83.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tines's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tines
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per year
€83.2K
Level
II
Base
€71.5K
Stock (/yr)
€11.6K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Tines?

€148K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tines in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €254,282. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tines for the Software Engineer role in Ireland is €68,823.

Other Resources