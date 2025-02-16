← Company Directory
Thrivent
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Thrivent Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Thrivent totals $111K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Thrivent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Thrivent
Product Designer
Chicago, IL
Total per year
$111K
Level
Product Designer
Base
$102K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Thrivent?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Thrivent in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $165,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thrivent for the Product Designer role in United States is $112,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Thrivent

Related Companies

  • Regions Bank
  • Broadridge
  • Citizens Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • CNO Financial Group
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources