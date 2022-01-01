← Company Directory
THG
THG Salaries

THG's salary ranges from $32,980 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $150,750 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of THG. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $63K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
$63.1K
Data Scientist
$74K
Financial Analyst
$151K
Hardware Engineer
$33K
Information Technologist (IT)
$36.5K
Marketing
$63.3K
Product Designer
$35.2K
Product Manager
$87.5K
Project Manager
$68.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at THG is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at THG is $63,218.

Other Resources