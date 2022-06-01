← Company Directory
StoneX Group
StoneX Group Salaries

StoneX Group's salary ranges from $41,582 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in United Kingdom at the low-end to $208,950 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of StoneX Group. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $142K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$52.3K
Business Analyst
$41.6K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
Marketing Operations
$209K
Product Manager
$209K
Sales
$139K
Software Engineering Manager
$101K
The highest paying role reported at StoneX Group is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StoneX Group is $139,300.

