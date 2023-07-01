ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops and markets automated technologies for cell-based therapies, including CAR-T immunotherapy. Their products include systems for cell separation, cryopreservation, and point-of-care processing. They also offer solutions for cell isolation, washing, and purification. The company focuses on addressing the needs of the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and is based in Rancho Cordova, California.