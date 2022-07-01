← Company Directory
TheoremOne
TheoremOne Salaries

TheoremOne's salary ranges from $15,023 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Brazil at the low-end to $203,975 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TheoremOne. Last updated: 5/2/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$127K
Product Manager
$204K
Recruiter
$47.8K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

Software Engineer
$15K
Software Engineering Manager
$161K
Solution Architect
$196K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TheoremOne is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TheoremOne is $144,356.

Other Resources