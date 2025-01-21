← Company Directory
TheoremOne
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

TheoremOne Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Argentina at TheoremOne ranges from ARS 40.15M to ARS 56.21M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TheoremOne's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 43.46M - ARS 50.55M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 40.15MARS 43.46MARS 50.55MARS 56.21M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Recruiter submissions at TheoremOne to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ARS 29.52M+ (sometimes ARS 295.24M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at TheoremOne?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at TheoremOne in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 56,214,477. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TheoremOne for the Recruiter role in Argentina is ARS 40,153,198.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TheoremOne

Related Companies

  • OneTrust
  • Jolt
  • Boingo Wireless
  • SkySpecs
  • Intercom
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources