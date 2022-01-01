← Company Directory
OneTrust
OneTrust Salaries

OneTrust's salary ranges from $30,073 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $231,636 for a Corporate Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OneTrust. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $30.1K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $154K
Sales
Median $185K

Project Manager
Median $135K
Product Designer
Median $103K
Accountant
$69.7K
Corporate Development
$232K
Customer Service
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$72.9K
Management Consultant
$63.2K
Marketing
$224K
Marketing Operations
$90.5K
Program Manager
$100K
Recruiter
$183K
Sales Engineer
$224K
Software Engineering Manager
$34.5K
Technical Program Manager
$112K
Venture Capitalist
$62.3K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At OneTrust, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OneTrust is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,636. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OneTrust is $101,480.

