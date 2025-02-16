Software Engineer compensation in United States at The Washington Post ranges from $165K per year for Senior Software Engineer to $171K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $158K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The Washington Post's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$165K
$152K
$0
$13.2K
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Software Engineer
$171K
$161K
$0
$10K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
