The Athletic
The Athletic Salaries

The Athletic's salary ranges from $153,230 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $372,353 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Athletic. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $158K
Marketing
$372K
Product Designer
$153K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Athletic is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $372,353. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Athletic is $158,000.

