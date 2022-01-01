← Company Directory
The Washington Post
The Washington Post Salaries

The Washington Post's salary ranges from $84,575 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $206,214 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Washington Post. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Senior Software Engineer $165K
Principal Software Engineer $171K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $159K
Data Scientist
Median $140K
Product Designer
Median $123K
Data Analyst
$84.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$149K
Product Design Manager
$165K
Software Engineering Manager
$88.3K
Technical Program Manager
$206K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Washington Post is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,214. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Washington Post is $154,186.

Other Resources