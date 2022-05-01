← Company Directory
Hearst
Hearst Salaries

Hearst's salary ranges from $71,640 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $205,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hearst. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $122K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $205K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

Business Analyst
$79.6K
Business Development
$166K
Data Scientist
$172K
Financial Analyst
$122K
Human Resources
$73.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$71.6K
Marketing
$74.5K
Marketing Operations
$99.5K
Sales
$117K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$95.5K
Technical Program Manager
$145K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hearst is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $205,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hearst is $108,650.

