TEG Analytics
    TEG Analytics is a data-science-as-a-services company and helps organisations make better decisions at the intersection of business, technology, and applied mathematics. Our vision is to deliver Insights @ Speed of Business.Over time, the speed at which business needs to act and react to the market conditions has gone up, TEG focuses on the alignment between the speed of business and the speed of insights. We leverage a global delivery model to provide custom solutions tailored to our clients’ unique business problems.TEG’s IntellMix is a platform that helps Marketers and Analytics Professionals deal with challenges of reduced budget constraints and increased ROI and effectiveness targets by bringing together Tech, Machine Learning and Story Telling capabilities.TEG has helped market leaders across industry verticals (like Retail & CPG, Healthcare) in shaping strategy powered by analytics. TEG has carved a niche in the space of sales and marketing analytics services.

    http://www.teganalytics.com
    2008
    150
    $10M-$50M
    Other Resources