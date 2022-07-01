← Company Directory
TEG Analytics
TEG Analytics Salaries

TEG Analytics's salary ranges from $9,800 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $24,286 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TEG Analytics. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Business Analyst
$12.8K
Data Scientist
$9.8K
Project Manager
$24.3K
The highest paying role reported at TEG Analytics is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $24,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TEG Analytics is $12,764.

