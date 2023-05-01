TaskHuman is a company that offers personalized support and guidance to employees through video calls. They have a diverse community of specialists covering almost 1000 categories, including physical fitness, mental well-being, leadership coaching, ERG support, diversity & inclusion, and more. TaskHuman's unlimited pricing model allows every member of an organization to engage in limitless ways to address their goals privately and confidentially with unlimited 1:1 sessions, group sessions, and in-app content. The company provides clear and custom metrics on usage and educational resources to ensure employee success and engagement.