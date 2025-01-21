← Company Directory
Talabat
Talabat Copywriter Salaries

The average Copywriter total compensation in Egypt at Talabat ranges from EGP 119K to EGP 163K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Talabat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

EGP 129K - EGP 153K
Kuwait
Common Range
Possible Range
EGP 119KEGP 129KEGP 153KEGP 163K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Talabat?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Copywriter at Talabat in Egypt sits at a yearly total compensation of EGP 163,083. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talabat for the Copywriter role in Egypt is EGP 119,121.

