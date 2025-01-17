Software Engineer compensation in United States at T. Rowe Price ranges from $107K per year for KM1 to $185K per year for KM4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $128K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for T. Rowe Price's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
KM1
$107K
$99.2K
$0
$7.8K
KM2
$125K
$115K
$571
$9.5K
KM3
$157K
$146K
$143
$11.4K
KM4
$185K
$157K
$1.2K
$26.2K
