Roth 401k Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 2% of base salary

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary.

Tuition Reimbursement Up to $12,500 per year

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $300 per year

Adoption Assistance Up to $5,000 per adopted child

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

Disability Insurance STD with 100% base salary & LTD with 60% base salary up to $25,000 per month

Paternity Leave 6 weeks

Maternity Leave 10 weeks

Life Insurance 3x base salary up to $1,500,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 3x base salary up to $1,500,000

Business Travel Insurance 5x base salary up to $2,000,000

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer