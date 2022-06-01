← Company Directory
Ares Management
Ares Management Salaries

Ares Management's salary ranges from $45,459 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $442,200 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ares Management. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $204K
Business Analyst
$143K
Data Scientist
$255K

Financial Analyst
$151K
Investment Banker
$224K
Product Manager
$316K
Recruiter
$201K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$45.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$442K
Venture Capitalist
$327K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ares Management is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $442,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ares Management is $213,556.

