Syracuse University
  Salaries
  Mechanical Engineer

  All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Syracuse University Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation at Syracuse University ranges from $82K to $119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Syracuse University's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$93K - $108K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$82K$93K$108K$119K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Syracuse University?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Syracuse University sits at a yearly total compensation of $119,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Syracuse University for the Mechanical Engineer role is $82,000.

