Syner-G Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in Taiwan at Syner-G ranges from NT$768K to NT$1.07M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Syner-G's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$831K - NT$967K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$768KNT$831KNT$967KNT$1.07M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Syner-G?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Syner-G in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,074,946. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Syner-G for the Mechanical Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$767,819.

